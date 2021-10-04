 Skip to main content

Oracle Loses Court Appeal For JEDI Contract: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
  • The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Oracle Corp's (NYSE: ORCL) appeal challenging the now-scrapped $10 billion cloud-computing contract the Pentagon awarded to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) in 2019, Bloomberg reports.
  • Oracle challenged its exclusion from the cloud-computing deal, the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI). 
  • Oracle's appeal focused on alleged conflicts of interest surrounding Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the Pentagon's violation of rules when it set up the contract to be awarded to a single firm.
  • The rejection was a formality given the Defense Department's decision to drop the contract and divide the work potentially between Microsoft and Amazon. 
  • The court ruled that Oracle remained unaffected as it would not have qualified for a multiple-recipient award. 
  • Related Content: Microsoft Formally Opposes Amazon's NSA Cloud Computing Contract Win
  • Price Action: ORCL shares traded lower by 0.47% at $89.32 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal Tech

