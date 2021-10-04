Oracle Loses Court Appeal For JEDI Contract: Bloomberg
- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Oracle Corp's (NYSE: ORCL) appeal challenging the now-scrapped $10 billion cloud-computing contract the Pentagon awarded to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) in 2019, Bloomberg reports.
- Oracle challenged its exclusion from the cloud-computing deal, the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI).
- Oracle's appeal focused on alleged conflicts of interest surrounding Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the Pentagon's violation of rules when it set up the contract to be awarded to a single firm.
- The rejection was a formality given the Defense Department's decision to drop the contract and divide the work potentially between Microsoft and Amazon.
- The court ruled that Oracle remained unaffected as it would not have qualified for a multiple-recipient award.
- Price Action: ORCL shares traded lower by 0.47% at $89.32 on the last check Monday.
