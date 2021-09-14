Why Tesla, Toyota, Honda Are Against EV Tax Incentive Bill?
- Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) urged Congress to scrap a bill that would expand tax incentives for union-made electric vehicles built in the U.S., TechCrunch reports.
- The bill would expand the federal tax incentives from $7,500 to $12,500 for union and domestically manufactured cars. Vehicles with batteries manufactured in the U.S. would be eligible for an additional $500.
- The bill embraced General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), and Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) with workforces represented by the United Auto Workers union and excluded Toyota, Honda, and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from the expanded credit.
- Toyota alleged the bill of discriminating against American autoworkers based on their choice not to unionize and favored the rich.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk alleged that Ford/UAW lobbyists charted the bill and questioned its relevance to American taxpayers.
- Price Action: F shares closed lower by 0.96% at $12.86 on Tuesday.
