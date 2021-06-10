 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EU Privacy Regulator May Slap Amazon Over $425M Fine For Alleged GDPR Violation: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Share:
EU Privacy Regulator May Slap Amazon Over $425M Fine For Alleged GDPR Violation: WSJ
  • Luxembourg’s data-protection commission, the CNPD, has proposed a penalty of over $425 million against Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) in a draft decision for alleged violations of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) linked to Amazon’s collection and use of individuals’ personal data, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The penalty is not related to its cloud-computing business, Amazon Web Services. The fine represents 2% of Amazon’s reported net income of $21.3 billion for 2020 and 0.1% of its $386 billion in sales.
  • Regulators can fine up to 4% of a company’s annual revenue for certain violations under the GDPR.
  • The EU privacy regulator has received a few objections, including a higher penalty. Luxembourg can either resolve complaints harmoniously or discard them and prompt a debate and vote among every EU privacy regulator at the European Data Protection Board.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.38% at $3,326.18 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

5 Things You Might Not Know About New GameStop CEO Matt Furlong
Analyzing Amazon.com's Unusual Options Activity
Big Tech's Manipulation Attract Stringent US Antitrust Bills, To Be Presented Shortly: Reuters
Why GameStop Is Trading Lower Today
Stephanie Link Sees Continued Growth Momentum For Amazon Stock
GameStop Stock Falls On Q1 Results; New CEO, CFO From Amazon To Make E-Commerce Push
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Wall Street JournalGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com