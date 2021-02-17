Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

They Shot, They Scored! Canada Passes Single-Game Sports Betting Bill

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 5:03pm   Comments
Share:
They Shot, They Scored! Canada Passes Single-Game Sports Betting Bill

Canada’s Parliament voted Wednesday to pass the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act.

What To Know: Conservative MP Kevin Waugh’s Bill C-218 passed overwhelmingly through the House of Commons, paving the way for Canadians to take part in single sports betting.

Why It Matters: Although it was widely expected to pass, esports and iGaming companies will benefit greatly from the news as legalization now looks to be a shoo-in. Canada has a number of its own sports betting and gaming media companies ready to take advantage such as Score Media and Gaming Inc. (PINK: TSCRF) and FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF).

Larger and more established U.S. companies such as DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) and Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) are ready to enter the arena, and have recently wagered on Canada’s legalization prospects by partnering with the Canadian National Football League.

See Also: Why This Canadian Sports Media Stock Has A Lot Going For It

What’s Next: Now that the vote has passed through the House of Commons, it will enter into the last phase of hearings with the Justice Committee before moving to the senate and then on to Governor-General for Royal Assent.

A similar bill, C-13 which proposed by the government, is slated for its second reading on Feb. 19. Like, Bill C-218, C-13 is widely expected to pass. After the bills are signed, it will be up to the individual provinces to decide how to roll out products to allow citizens to participate in single sports betting events.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKNG + FUNFF)

Cathie Wood Talks Tesla, Bitcoin, SPACs And More On CNBC: Here Are The Highlights
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Why This Canadian Sports Media Stock Has A Lot Going For It
Super Bowl LV Sets Sports Betting Record Despite Outages: Who Won And Lost?
FansUnite Is Pursuing Online Sports Betting In The US
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: DraftKings And The Super Bowl Hangover
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Government News Penny Stocks Regulations Small Cap Sports Global General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com