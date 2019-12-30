2019 Recap: Top Ocean Shipping Interviews Of The Year

If you want to know what's really happening in ocean shipping, look to what the executives on the front lines of this global business are saying. And when they give an answer that's obviously "talking their book," ignore it and move on to their next response.

This year, FreightWaves conducted exclusive interviews with some of the top executives in ocean shipping, as well as the leading technology providers to the industry and the bankers who analyze it. These in-depth interviews offer market intelligence that's not available from any other source, and taken together, they provide multiple angles on the current state of play.

Here's a rundown of the top ocean shipping interviews of 2019:

Lois Zabrocky, CEO of crude- and product-tanker owner International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) on the very latest IMO 2020 impacts: Click here.

Robert Bugbee, president of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) and Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT), on the potential shift ahead in ship ownership from Europe to Asia: Click here.

John Hadjipateras, CEO of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier owner Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG), on why LPG rates have been unusually strong this year: Click here.

Ioannis Martinos of the renowned Martinos family of Greece, founder of Signal Maritime, on how technology is transforming ship chartering: Click here.

Randy Giveans, shipping analyst at investment bank Jefferies (NYSE: JEF), on the impending revival of shipping stocks on Wall Street: Click here.

Michael Parker, global head of shipping at Citi (NYSE: C), on how environmental pressures will change the future of ship lending: Click here.

Peter Norfolk, global head of shipping at S&P Global Platts, on a new way to look at dry bulk freight indices that incorporates the IMO 2020 effect: Click here.

John Kartsonas, founder of Breakwave Advisors, creator of the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSE: BDRY), on the advantages of investing in a dry bulk exchange-traded fund over investing in listed dry bulk companies: Click here.

Scott Borgerson, co-founder of Cargometrics, on how ship-positioning data and new technology can optimize fleets and enhance freight pricing transparency: Click here.

Nick Brown, head of marine for one of the world's largest classification societies, Lloyd's Register, on how shipping will embrace technology in the future: Click here.

Carlos Di Mottola, chief financial officer of product-tanker owner D'Amico International Shipping (Borsa Italiana: DIS), on why his company listed in Milan and why a lower-risk model could appeal to investors: Click here.

Charles Maltby, CEO of LPG carrier owner Epic Gas (Oslo: EPIC-ME), on targeting niche markets while being backed by a giant ownership entity: Click here.

Paul Bingham, director of transportation consulting at IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), on how the tariffs of U.S. President Donald Trump have impacted trade flows: Click here.

Juan Carlos Croston, president of the Caribbean Shipping Association, on the future of Americas container transshipment: Click here.

Evangelos Efstathiou, founder of consultancy SkySail Advisors and the new owner of Burmester & Vogel, on the current ocean freight-tech landscape and the hurdles ahead: Click here.

Kim Ullman, CEO of Sweden-based product-tanker owner Concordia Maritime (NASDAQ Stockholm: CCOR-B), on why "it's different this time:" Click here.

