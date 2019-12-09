Monday's Market Minute: U.K. Vote & Ecodata To Note… But Will FOMC Rock The Boat?

It’s going to be a big week for investors and traders alike. Let’s begin with some of the central bank activity to keep an eye on. First up, we have the Fed. The FOMC is expected to leave rates unchanged Wednesday as they remain in a “wait and see” mode, but comments from Chairman Jerome Powell could move markets. We could see some movement in the Euro and the Swiss Franc as we also have the ECB and the SNB set to make interest rate decisions this week. But heads up, it’s not just central bank activity to keep an eye on. We also have inflation data.

Here in the U.S. this week, we have CPI, PPI, and Retail Sales to finish the week off, all three have potential to spark volatility. But wait, there’s more… Don’t forget about the U.K. elections Dec. 12 – the WASDE report tomorrow and how ahead of all this the U.S. major indices – the /ES, /NQ, /YM, and the /RTY – remain on or near all-time highs. Last but not least, don’t forget the U.S .is set to increase tariffs on Chinese goods on Dec. 15.

Market participants should be aware we could see some major swings this week in reaction to U.S./China trade headline, so trade accordingly. In a week that’s got a little sumptim’ sumptin’ for everyone.

