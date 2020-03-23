Sportsbooks Are Letting You Make Bets On The Weather

It’s no secret sportsbooks across the globe have had their betting offerings decimated by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA, NHL and MLB have all suspended and postponed their regular seasons. Globally, soccer, rugby and cricket clubs have had their competitive activities come to a screeching halt.

What with MGM Grand, Caesars Palace and Wynn sportsbooks and resorts closing shop across the Las Vegas strip, consumers are finding it more challenging than ever to find events to wager on and sportsbooks to wager at.

So, how are gambling outfits moving forward in a time when global sports leagues show little to no sign of returning?

Grab your thermometer and rain jacket because you might find a clue looking out your window!

Sunny Spells Warming Up

Amid the coronavirus pandemic [pan-dem-ik], online sportsbooks BetOnline.ag and Bovada.lv have begun offering “Weather Prop Bets” to their wagering menus. For example:

What will be the highest recorded temperature (in °F) at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on April 1, 2020?] Over 58°F: -120 Under 58°F: -120

The guidelines are simple: if you believe a vibrant 58°F or warmer is in store for Chicago, bet the "over"; If not, bet the "under."

How do you take advantage of betting on the weather? Props are being offered the day before the forecast in question will occur.

So if your bucket list included predicting the weather forecast for cash- you’re in luck. If not, then catch you at the betting window once things clear up.

Feel free to voice your opinion on if you'll be taking advantage of "Weather Prop Bets" during the global sports hiatus.