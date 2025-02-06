EXCLUSIVE: Super Bowl LIX Viewers More Excited About NFL Game, Kendrick Lamar, Commercials Or Taylor Swift? 63% Say…

Super Bowl LIX features a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, with the Chiefs attempting to be the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls.

A Benzinga poll finds whether people are most excited to watch the game, the commercials, the halftime performance or sightings of Taylor Swift.

What Happened: Super Bowl LIX is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII from 2023 when the Chiefs won 38-35. Like that Super Bowl, this Chiefs and Eagles match will also air on FOX, a unit of Fox Corp FOXFOXA.

Viewers will tune in to see the matchup between the two giants, who came into the playoffs as the number one seed in the AFC (Chiefs) and number two seed in the NFC (Eagles).

Kendrick Lamar could also attract viewers to the big game, with Super Bowls sometimes seeing their peak or a spike in viewership during the halftime music performance.

Many viewers will also tune into the Super Bowl for the commercials in between. To date, brands have shelled out $7 million to $8 million for a 30-second spot in this year’s big game. Fox was even able to get more than $8 million for some of its last-minute inventory of Super Bowl commercials.

Another item that could attract viewers this year and could lead to record viewership is the presence of music superstar Taylor Swift, who is involved in a romantic relationship with Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

Benzinga recently polled its followers to see what aspect of the Super Bowl they were most excited about.

"What's the biggest reason you'll be watching Super Bowl LIX?" Benzinga asked.

The Game (Chiefs vs. Eagles): 63%

63% The Commercials: 19%

19% The Halftime Show (Kendrick Lamar): 11%

11% Taylor Swift Sightings: 8%

The NFL championship game was the top response by a majority of voters. Ranking second was the commercials, followed by the halftime show and Taylor Swift sightings.

For comparison, the same question asked by Benzinga on social media last year saw users on X say the following:

The Game: 54%

54% Halftime Show (Usher) : 6.9%

: 6.9% Super Bowl Commercials: 15.3%

15.3% Taylor Swift: 23.8%

Based on this year's poll results, more people are excited about the game and the commercials with fewer excited about the halftime performance and seeing Swift.

Why It's Important: Last year's Super Bowl set a record with an average of 123 million viewers, with 202.4 million people watching at least a portion of the game.

This year's Super Bowl could set records again or continue the trend of having average viewership of over 100 million people and setting new streaming records.

During the 2024 NFL season, the Chiefs were the most-watched team, helping several media companies set records for viewership.

Lamar recently won five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Not Like Us." The musician was previously part of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

Apple Inc AAPL signed a deal with the NFL in 2022 for the sponsorship of the halftime show and could continue its wins in recent years with huge viewership for halftime shows featuring Rihanna and Usher in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

“Apple is thrilled to bring the show, starring the absolutely incomparable Kendrick Lamar, to fans worldwide with Apple Music’s industry-leading Spatial Audio quality along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music,” Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music Oliver Schusser said when Lamar was announced as the Super Bowl LIX performer.

With another globally recognized artist, Apple could score big with cross-promotions of its music features and the ability to launch exclusive content for Apple subscribers.

Another potential winner is Universal Music Group UNVGYUMGNF, which has had a hand in five of Lamar's six studios albums. Super Bowl Halftime performers often see a substantial spike in songs and albums around the big game.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from Feb. 4, 2025, through Feb. 6, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 107 adults.

