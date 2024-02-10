Super Bowl LVIII Could Break Viewership Records: Are Viewers More Excited About Football, Usher, Commercials Or Taylor Swift?

Loading... Loading...

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Sunday Feb. 11, 2024 and will likely see more than 100 million viewers tuning in to watch for a variety of reasons.

Here's a look at what might be the top priorities among viewers in this year's big game.

What Happened: Super Bowl LVIII features a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, who were two of the best teams during the NFL regular season with records of 12-5 and 11-6 respectively.

Viewers will tune in to see the matchup between the two giants, who came into the playoffs as the number one seed in the NFC (49ers) and number three seed in the AFC (Chiefs).

A halftime performance by Usher could also attract viewers to the big game, with Super Bowls sometimes seeing their peak or a spike in viewership during the halftime music performance.

Many viewers will also tune into the Super Bowl for the commercials in between. To date, brands have shelled out $7 million for a 30-second spot in this year's big game.

Another item that could attract viewers this year and could lead to record viewership is the presence of music superstar Taylor Swift. Involved in a romantic relationship with Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, Swift has been to 12 Chiefs games since their relationship began with the team posting a 9-3 record in those games.

Benzinga recently polled its followers on social media to see what aspect of the Super Bowl LVIII they were most excited about. Here are the results.

On X, formerly Twitter, the poll revealed the following results:

The Game: 54%

Halftime Show – Usher: 6.9%

Super Bowl Commercials: 15.3%

Taylor Swift: 23.8%

On LinkedIn, the poll revealed the following results:

The Game: 48%

Taylor Swift: 14%

Halftime Show – Usher: 12%

Super Bowl Commercials: 26%

Why It's Important: The Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+, which are all units of Paramount Global Inc PARAPARAA.

The game could set a record in viewership thanks to increased viewing options and appearances by Usher and Swift.

Last year's Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVII) was watched by an average of 113 million viewers, setting a new six-year high for the NFL championship game. The viewership figure also ranks third all-time in television history, trailing only two other Super Bowls (2015, 2017).

NFL games continue to dominate the ratings. In 2023, 93 of the top 100 most watched shows were NFL games, according to data from Nielsen. A report from Variety showed that 45 of the top 100 most watched primetime broadcasts in 2023 were NFL games.

Usher’s halftime show could have an effect on viewership this year. Last year's halftime show with Rihanna was the most watched since Katy Perry performed in 2015 and was the second-most watched halftime performance for the Super Bowl ever. Viewership for Super Bowl LVII peaked at around 118.7 million viewers during Rihanna's performance.

