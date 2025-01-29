Kansas City Chiefs Help CBS Break AFC Championship Record — Will Super Bowl Viewership Hit New Highs?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to meet in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 with the Chiefs seeking to become the first NFL franchise to win three straight Super Bowls.

The Chiefs could also help set some new viewership records.

What Happened: The Chiefs were one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl in New Orleans and their appearance was expected by many sportsbooks.

With the media rights to Super Bowl LIX, Fox Corporation FOXFOXA may also be happy that the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for a third straight year.

The Chiefs have been the most-watched NFL team during the 2024 season and continue to see record viewership for some NFL media partners.

The AFC Championship game featuring the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills was watched by nearly 58 million people, setting a record for the AFC Championship, as reported by Deadline. The game had around two million more viewers than last year's AFC Championship game, which was the previous record holder.

The Chiefs and Bills game was the second of the two conference championship games that aired on Sunday. Paramount Global PARAPARAA had the Chiefs and Bills game, while Fox had the earlier NFC Championship game on the same day.

The Eagles beat the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship. The bad news for Fox is that earlier game had 44.2 million viewers, which was down year-over-year and the lowest average viewership for the NFC title game since the 2018 season.

The Chiefs, Bills and Paramount may have benefitted from being in the later slot.

Why It's Important: During the NFL season, the Chiefs regularly ranked as the most-viewed game of the week and saw high viewership.

The team helped Netflix Inc NFLX set streaming records with one of two NFL games aired on Christmas Day. A game between the Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers was watched by an average of 24.3 million people on Netflix.

A Chiefs game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Amazon.com Inc AMZN streaming platform Prime Video on Black Friday was watched by 13.51 million people, up 41% year-over-year.

Last year's Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVIII) featured the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The game set Super Bowl records for viewership with an average of 123 million viewers. A total of 202.4 million people watched at least part of Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl LVIII set streaming records for Paramount+ and has numbers that could be tough to top.

The narrative of people being sick of the Chiefs winning could be a key to watch for Super Bowl LIX viewership along with the Eagles being part of the lower NFC Championship viewership.

The Chiefs have shown in the 2024 season and playoffs that they are the most-watched team and based on the records set for several games earlier this season, Super Bowl LIX could set Super Bowl records for a second straight year.

