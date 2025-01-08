NHL Game Canceled After Los Angeles Fires, NFL Monitoring Situation Ahead Of Monday Playoff Game

Wildfires in the Los Angeles area have canceled at least one major sporting event Wednesday and more could be on the way as officials work to control the spread and more devastation in the region.

Here's a look at how the sports world is being impacted and could be in the future.

NHL Game Cancelled: Wednesday night's game between the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings has been postponed due to the wildfires.

The game was set to be held at the Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be held at a future date, the NHL reported.

The league said its thoughts were with the Kings and people of the Los Angeles area "during this difficult time."

The Kings have no home games after Wednesday until Jan. 20.

NFL Playoffs Game: On Monday, Jan. 13, the Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium.

While it is unknown what the fire situation will look like at that time, the National Football League said it is closely monitoring developments in the region.

"The NFL continues to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with both clubs and the NFLPA," the NFL said.

Monday's game at 8 p.m. ET is set to be broadcast on ESPN and ABC; stream on ESPN+, all units of Walt Disney Co DIS.

With the second round of the NFL Playoffs set for games on Sat. Jan 18 and Sun. Jan 19, this situation will be closely monitored to see what the NFL will do if the fires are not fully contained by Monday.

The Rams won home-field advantage by winning their division and moving the game's location too far from their home stadium could see claims of losing that advantage.

Read Also: Los Angeles Fires Shut Down Production Of TV Shows ‘Fallout,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Hacks’; Film Premieres Canceled, Critics Choice Awards Delayed

NBA Impact: The NBA has not canceled any games for Wednesday, but could be forced to make changes on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Lakers, which also play at the Crypto.com arena, have a home game Thursday and have home games on Jan. 11, Jan. 13, Jan. 15 and Jan 17.

Outside of the Lakers games, the NBA already saw some changes to its TV coverage with ESPN announcing it wouldn't have its normal "NBA Today" and "NBA Countdown" crews in studio as the Los Angeles studio was in the impacted area, as reported by FrontOfficeSports.

Several NBA coaches are also impacted by the fires with Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr both saying they had family members evacuate homes in the fire area, as reported by CNN.

"Everything I'm seeing and reading is just terrifying, what's happening down there," Kerr said.

The former NBA player said his mother evacuated her home. Kerr attended Palisades Charter High School, which has been featured in TV shows and movies. The school suffered damage from the fire.

Redick told reporters that his family evacuated their home in the evacuation zone. He added that other relatives have homes in the evacuation zones.

"I know that a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming tonight, I know a lot of people are scared," Redick said ahead of the Lakers Tuesday night game.

The Fire Details: The wildfires have brought devastation to the region with two people dead and orders for more than 30,000 people to evacuate their homes in the area.

Celebrities including Mark Hamill, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore and James Woods are among the entertainment figures who own homes in the region and evacuated.

The National Weather Service issued an alert of potential fire conditions due to high winds in the area ahead of the fires.

Read Next:

Photos: Shutterstock