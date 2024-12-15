Shaquille O'Neal's $250K 'Accidental' Investment Turns Into A Fortune After Business Booms

NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal has reaped significant financial rewards from an unintentional investment in tech behemoth Google, contributing to his present net worth of approximately $500 million.

What Happened: O’Neal, who is renowned for his tenure with the LA Lakers, Orlando Magic, and Miami Heat, has been diversifying his investments into various businesses since his retirement in 2011.

His portfolio includes prominent companies such as Apple Inc., Papa John’s, Krispy Kreme, and Five Guys.

Nevertheless, it was his investment in Google that turned out to be especially profitable for the retired basketball player. O’Neal disclosed that his investment in Google was the result of a fortuitous meeting with a man who introduced him to the then-emerging company.

The exact amount O’Neal has earned from his Google investment remains undisclosed. However, The Motley Fool reported that a $10,000 investment in Google in 2004 would have grown to over $300,000 by 2019.

O’Neal reportedly rakes in $60 million annually from his business investments and endorsements, surpassing his earnings during his basketball career’s zenith.

Why It Matters: O’Neal’s successful investment in Google underscores the potential of tech investments, particularly in startups.

His investment journey serves as a testament to the power of diversification and the importance of seizing opportunities.

His financial success post-retirement also highlights the potential for athletes to build sustainable wealth beyond their sports careers.

