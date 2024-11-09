Shaq Buys Out Delivery Team's Van and Car, Leaving Them To Catch An Uber

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal made an unexpected addition to his car collection, acquiring a new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and an S-Class in a spontaneous purchase.

What Happened: O’Neal had a custom Mercedes-Benz Sprinter delivered to his Atlanta estate. The luxury vehicle, customized by Effortless Motors, features a fully decked out cabin in brown leather, ambient lighting, an LCD screen, and a refrigerator.

Upon the delivery of the Sprinter, O’Neal also decided to purchase the S-Class that the Effortless Motors team arrived in, leaving them to return via Uber, reports Autoevolution.

The S-Class, as per the Instagram post, is an S 550 model. According to the outlet Shaq had totally forgotten he'd ordered a Sprinter. “Oh, that's right, I bought a Sprinter!” he said, surprised, when he saw it parked in his driveway.

Also Read: NBA Legend Shaq Admitted That He ‘Never Voted’ In Presidential Election Until 2020

But his attention was quickly drawn to the stylish S-Class that the tuner’s team drove over in. “I'm getting this one right now!” Shaq excitedly told the owner.

The current W223 lineup does not include an S 550 for America, suggesting the vehicle could be either the S 500 4MATIC Sedan or the S 580e 4MATIC with a plug-in hybrid system.

Why It Matters: O’Neal’s love for unique and eye-catching cars is well-known. His collection boasts several Rolls-Royces, a custom TRX Apocalypse truck, and three Tesla Cybertrucks.

The latest purchases not only expand his collection but also highlight his preference for luxury and comfort.

The customization of the Sprinter by Effortless Motors underscores the growing trend of personalized luxury vehicles among celebrities.

Read Next

NBA Star Chris Paul Says To Prioritize Family: ‘You Really Don’t Realize What You Have Until It’s Gone’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock