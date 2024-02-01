F1 Legend Lewis Hamilton Set To Join Ferrari, Likely To Replace Sainz In Major Team Shake-Up

Loading... Loading...

Ferrari RACE officially confirmed rumors that Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will join the Ferrari race team after the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Hamilton had been with Mercedes for more than 10 years, joining the German automaker in 2013. He is widely regarded as one of, if not the best Formula 1 drivers of all time. Lewis has more than 100 wins under his belt, in addition to seven championships.

Switch Up: Currently, Ferrari’s top drivers are Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. But, because Leclerc and Ferrari recently agreed to a contract extension, it’s more likely that Hamilton will replace Sainz than Leclerc.

“In terms of a team-driver pairing, our relationship with Lewis has become the most successful the sport has seen, and that’s something we can look back on with pride,” Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team CEO Toto Wolff said in a statement, per CNBC. “However, we knew our partnership would come to a natural end at some point, and that day has now come.”

Price Action: Ferrari’s stock was up 12.3% to $388.61 at the time of publication Thursday, as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings before the open. In addition to the Hamilton news, investors seemed pleased with the company’s growth numbers and revenue guidance for 2024.

