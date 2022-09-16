ñol

Real Madrid Posts Profits for Third Consecutive Year

by Front Office Sports, Benzinga Contributor
September 16, 2022 1:50 PM | 1 min read
Real Madrid reported a profit of $13.2 million for the 2021-22 season, marking the third straight year the top-flight soccer club has avoided losses amid the pandemic. 

The Spanish club — which is the most valuable soccer team in the world at $5.1 billion — posted favorable results for a season in which it won its record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League trophy and 35th La Liga championship. 

  • Operating income reached $732.1 million in 2021-22, a 10% increase year-over-year.
  • The club has a cash balance of $425 million as of June 30, 2022.
  • Its debt — excluding a stadium redevelopment project — is $263 million. 

Real Madrid has been able to drive profits while other top soccer clubs have suffered losses, but the team still lost close to $400 million in income between March 2020 and June 30 due to lingering pandemic-related constraints. 

Additional Revenue Streams

In May, Real Madrid signed a 20-year, $381 million deal with investment group Sixth Street and entertainment experiences company Legends to host concerts and other events at the club’s 81,000-seat Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

The deal creates additional streams of revenue for Real Madrid — 70% of the proceeds will go toward the club, and 30% to Sixth Street.

