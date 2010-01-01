Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports is a multiplatform media brand built for the modern sports consumer. FOS reaches an influential and rapidly expanding audience of over 20M people per month across our newsletters, site, podcasts, and social channels.
Liberty Media's History of Revving Up Success Bodes Well for MotoGP
Motorcycle racing is hardly the most popular attraction for most fans, even among motor-sports enthusiasts. But Liberty Media—the owner of Formula One and still a significant factor in the newly independent Atlanta Braves—believes its extensive resources and operational expertise can bring the sport to an entirely different level.
Bombshell PGA Tour-LIV Merger Leaves Unanswered Competitive Questions
The stunning PGA Tour-LIV Golf-DP World Tour merger represents a most unlikely pairing of competing personalities, ideologies, and business models. But the deal has raised another fundamental question: How is the golf going to work?
Crypto Fallout Hits The NFLPA
The ongoing decline of the crypto market has left more commercial wreckage in sports — as an affiliate of the NFL Players Association scrambles to recoup nearly $42 million.
Saudis Poised To Make Another High-Profile Sports Move
There's another proposed "super league" in soccer poised to net a sizable financial boost — this time in Africa, courtesy of Saudi Arabia.
Ryan Reynolds Out Of Running For Senators
Ryan Reynolds' group is out of the running for the Ottawa Senators — and it's not a negotiating ploy. The 46-year-old actor emerged as a fan favorite after he joined the Remington Group's effort to acquire the Senators. Sources told Front Office Sports his withdrawal wasn't for lack of money or interest.
Sacramento Kings Owner Joins Bidding To Buy Ottawa Senators
Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé is one of seven finalists bidding to buy the Ottawa Senators, according to the Sacramento Bee. 
How Agents Navigate The NFL Draft Process
There likely won't be a prospect without an agent in the 2023 NFL Draft, at least through the first three rounds. Lamar Jackson eschewed one in 2018 and still doesn't have one. It's why some within the league felt he dropped to Baltimore at No. 32 as the fifth QB selected after Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen. 
Manchester United Sale Finalist Still Confident
Reports earlier this week indicated that the Glazer family is close to securing minority investment in Manchester United — thus maintaining majority control of the club. Nevertheless, one of the finalists to buy the team outright is still confident he'll succeed.
Josh Harris' $6B Commanders Bid Sent To NFL
Josh Harris' group shared the terms of his $6.05 billion bid to purchase the Washington Commanders with the NFL in recent days, sources told Front Office Sports.  Although Harris and Commanders owner Dan Snyder has agreed to a framework of a deal, the transaction still isn't final, which leaves an opening for another bidder. 
Titans Stadium Could Get Most Public Money Ever for An NFL Project
The Tennessee Titans could be on the receiving end of the most public money ever allocated for an NFL project with their proposed domed stadium. 
FIFA Kicks Back At Lowball Bids for Women's World Cup
The international governing body of soccer knows women's sports are more popular than ever — and expects broadcasters to pay accordingly.  FIFA has rejected several bids for media rights to the 2023 Women's World Cup for being too low, according to its chief business officer Romy Gai. 
Puttshack Raises $150M for U.S. Growth
Puttshack — a tech-infused mini-golf venture — has completed a $150 million growth capital round led by BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) and Promethean Investments. 
Jeff Bezos, Others Looking at Suns and Mercury
After Robert Sarver's announcement that he is selling the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, an assortment of billionaire former CEOs have emerged as potential buyers.
Sports Metaverse Platform Gets $200M Injection
Sports-focused blockchain gaming platform LootMogul has secured a $200 million investment from alternative investment firm Global Emerging Markets.  LootMogul will use the capital to build  metaverse gaming environments allowing fans to engage with athletes, teams, and brands via virtual "sport cities." 
Real Madrid Posts Profits for Third Consecutive Year
Real Madrid reported a profit of $13.2 million for the 2021-22 season, marking the third straight year the top-flight soccer club has avoided losses amid the pandemic. 
Porsche Still Interested In F1 After Red Bull Deal Breaks Down
Porsche will not be entering Formula 1 with Red Bull after all.
Red Bull, Porsche Formula 1 Tie-Up In Doubt
A heavily rumored Formula 1 partnership between Red Bull and Porsche has reportedly run into some engine problems. Legal documents filed in Morocco suggested that Porsche had plans to purchase half of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the F1 team’s technological arm. Recent reports suggest that this is far from a done deal.
ONE Championship Parent Prepares for IPO
Group ONE Holdings, the parent company of combat sports promotion ONE Championship, is changing its official base as it prepares for an initial public offering, according to Reuters. 
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Takeover Faces In-Depth Probe
Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) deal to acquire Activision (NASDAQ: ATVI) Blizzard for $68.7 billion is facing a potential in-depth review by the Competition and Markets Authority, a U.K.
Lululemon Raises Outlook As Revenue Soars
Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) reported a 29% year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue to $1.87 billion, surpassing analysts’ estimates of $1.77 billion. Net income reached $289.5 million.