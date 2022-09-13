Red Bull, Porsche Formula 1 Tie-Up In Doubt

A heavily rumored Formula 1 partnership between Red Bull and Porsche has reportedly run into some engine problems.

Legal documents filed in Morocco suggested that Porsche had plans to purchase half of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the F1 team’s technological arm. Recent reports suggest that this is far from a done deal.

Red Bull is assessing its options for 2026 and beyond, and a tie-up with Porsche seems to be only one of several options.

Honda , which currently supplies Red Bull’s engines, could stay involved in F1 into 2026 and beyond when new engine regulations kick in, perhaps as a Red Bull partner.

“For 2026, nothing is fixed,” said Oracle Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner. “Red Bull Powertrains is established. We have more than 300 people recruited. So, that is our path.”

Future shareholdings and voting rights reportedly present an unresolved issue between Red Bull and Porsche.

Fellow Volkswagen subsidiary Audi announced last week that it would join F1 as a power unit constructor in 2026.

The $85 Billion Question

Also complicating negotiations with Porsche is its planned initial public offering this month, which could value the automaker at $85 billion.

Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, T Rowe Price Group, Qatar Investment Authority, and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault have all reportedly expressed interest in buying a stake.

