Rocket Mortgage Classic Announces Big-Name Additions Ahead Of Tournament

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, a PGA tournament held at the Detroit Golf Club, is heading into its fourth year. This year, the number 7-ranked player in the world, Patrick Cantlay, will be teeing it up in Detroit. In addition to Cantlay, Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters Champion, will play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time.

Jason Langwell, the tournament's executive director, said on Monday that “it’s the best Rocket Mortgage Classic we’ve ever had,” in terms of the field.

The tournament hosted a press conference on Monday, which featured the defending champion, Australian Cam Davis. Davis spoke about how his victory last year was a launching pad for his career, and that he would always view Detroit and the Rocket Mortgage Classic as a special place.

“It’s surreal to be back here this morning,” Davis said. “It’s so cool to come back to a life-changing place for me. This is where a big step in my career as a golfer took place, and I’m always going to have a special place in my heart for this golf course.”

Also Read: Tiger Woods Turns Down Eye-Popping Amount Of Money To Stay On PGA Tour

Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage, announced that through the Connect 313 Fund, 17 new neighborhood technology hubs would be opened throughout Detroit neighborhoods to help ensure that all citizens have adequate access to the internet.

“Last year, the federal government implemented what was referred to as Emergency Broadband Benefit, it was an internet subsidy program for folks that could not afford internet. Last year we were able to enroll 82,000 families in less than a year. That was the leading figure in the country”

The Rocket Mortgage Classic will take place at the Detroit Golf Club, July 28-31. In addition to Davis, Scott and Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner will be teeing it up in Detroit.