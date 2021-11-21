WATCH: LeBron James Ejected Amid Fight

What Happened: The Los Angeles Lakers came to Detroit to play the Pistons Sunday night. Fans who came to see LeBron James would not be able to see him finish the game. With 9:18 left in the third quarter, James elbowed Isaiah Stewart, the Pistons center, after a Jerami Grant free throw.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

Stewart, who was bleeding from the blow, tried to escape from teammates and chase James down, but was eventually stopped by security and teammates. At one point, Stewart looked to be calm and complying and then attempted to dash away from security to confront James again.

The altercation sparked memories of the famous Malice at the Palace in Detroit nearly 20 years ago in which Pistons’ Ben Wallace and Pacers’ Ron Artest fought which led to a full-out brawl that included fans.

Fans, however, can be thankful that Sunday night’s scuffle did not reach Malice at the Palace proportions. The league will look into the play to see if there is further punishment and fines for LeBron or Stewart.

This has been an eventful weekend for the Pistons, who hosted the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

