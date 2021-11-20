 Skip to main content

Must Watch Video: Steph Curry Plays Rock Paper Scissors With Benzinga's Biggest Little Fan

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2021 10:02am   Comments
A video of Golden State Warriors  star Steph Curry playing Rock, Paper, Scissors  with the son of Benzing Co-Founder Jason Raznick at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night is going viral.

What happened: Curry accepted the challenge as he approached Josh Raznick who was standing courtside with a sign reading "Rock, Paper, Scissors for a pair of shoes. If I win I get your shoes, if you win you get my shoes." 

Curry ultimately won the face off, although Raznick got the superstar's signature on the sign. 

The video has so far been viewed over 425,000 times.

The Warriors ended up beating the Pistons 105-102. Curry sat out with a minor ailment for the second game of a back-to-back.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Best of Benzinga

