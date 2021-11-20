Must Watch Video: Steph Curry Plays Rock Paper Scissors With Benzinga's Biggest Little Fan
A video of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry playing Rock, Paper, Scissors with the son of Benzing Co-Founder Jason Raznick at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night is going viral.
What happened: Curry accepted the challenge as he approached Josh Raznick who was standing courtside with a sign reading "Rock, Paper, Scissors for a pair of shoes. If I win I get your shoes, if you win you get my shoes."
Curry ultimately won the face off, although Raznick got the superstar's signature on the sign.
Steph Curry currently:
� 14-2 record with the Warriors
� 1-0 in Rock, Paper, Scissors
"I won!!" — @StephenCurry30 😂
🎥 @warriorspic.twitter.com/RY0gMne2zU
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 20, 2021
The video has so far been viewed over 425,000 times.
BENZINGA Raving Fan! & Son of our Founder, @JasonRaznick
Getting to play #RockPaperScissor
With @StephenCurry30
Of course representing our Benzinga! pic.twitter.com/2yzTXUvfeq
— Benzinga (@Benzinga) November 20, 2021
The Warriors ended up beating the Pistons 105-102. Curry sat out with a minor ailment for the second game of a back-to-back.
