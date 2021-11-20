Must Watch Video: Steph Curry Plays Rock Paper Scissors With Benzinga's Biggest Little Fan

A video of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry playing Rock, Paper, Scissors with the son of Benzing Co-Founder Jason Raznick at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night is going viral.

What happened: Curry accepted the challenge as he approached Josh Raznick who was standing courtside with a sign reading "Rock, Paper, Scissors for a pair of shoes. If I win I get your shoes, if you win you get my shoes."

Curry ultimately won the face off, although Raznick got the superstar's signature on the sign.

The video has so far been viewed over 425,000 times.

BENZINGA Raving Fan! & Son of our Founder, @JasonRaznick

Getting to play #RockPaperScissor

With @StephenCurry30

Of course representing our Benzinga! pic.twitter.com/2yzTXUvfeq — Benzinga (@Benzinga) November 20, 2021

The Warriors ended up beating the Pistons 105-102. Curry sat out with a minor ailment for the second game of a back-to-back.