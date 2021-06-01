NBA Playoff Games For June 1, 2021: Betting Odds, Public Picks And How To Watch
How To Watch:
Celtics @ Nets: The Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).
Trailblazers @ Nuggets: The Portland Trailblazers-Denver Nuggets will be played at The Ball Arena in Denver. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. EST and will be broadcasted on NBATV.
Lakers @ Suns: The Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns will be played in Phoenix at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. The game will be shown on TNT with tip-off at 10 p.m. EST.
All games can also be streamed on fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) with a subscription.
Betting Odds:
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under
|
Moneyline
|
Celtics
|
+13 (-113)
|
Over 233 (-112)
|
+600
|
Nets
|
-13 (-108)
|
Under 233 (-110)
|
-910
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under
|
Moneyline
|
Nets
|
+2 (-107)
|
Over 226.5 (-113)
|
+107
|
Celtics
|
-2 (-114)
|
Under 226.5 (-108)
|
-127
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under
|
Moneyline
|
Clippers
|
+5 (-109)
|
Over 208 (-110)
|
+170
|
Mavericks
|
-5 (-112)
|
Under 208 (-110)
|
-210
Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
Public’s Picks:
|
Team
|
Spread % Of Bets
|
Spread % Of Money
|
O/U % Of Bets
|
O/U% Of Money
|
ML % Of Bets
|
ML % Of Money
|
Celtics
|
27%
|
3%
|
68%
|
6%
|
57%
|
4%
|
Nets
|
73%
|
97%
|
32%
|
94%
|
43%
|
96%
|
Team
|
Spread % Of Bets
|
Spread % Of Money
|
O/U % Of Bets
|
O/U% Of Money
|
ML % Of Bets
|
ML % Of Money
|
Blazers
|
28%
|
21%
|
74%
|
14%
|
37%
|
17%
|
Nuggets
|
72%
|
79%
|
26%
|
86%
|
63%
|
83%
|
Team
|
Spread % Of Bets
|
Spread % Of Money
|
O/U % Of Bets
|
O/U% Of Money
|
ML % Of Bets
|
ML % Of Money
|
Lakers
|
46%
|
45%
|
59%
|
60%
|
71%
|
12%
|
Suns
|
54%
|
55%
|
41%
|
40%
|
29%
|
88%
Photo by Andre Hunter on Unsplash
