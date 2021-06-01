 Skip to main content

NBA Playoff Games For June 1, 2021: Betting Odds, Public Picks And How To Watch

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 11:42am   Comments
How To Watch:

Celtics @ Nets: The Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

Trailblazers @ Nuggets: The Portland Trailblazers-Denver Nuggets will be played at The Ball Arena in Denver. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. EST and will be broadcasted on NBATV.

Lakers @ Suns: The Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns will be played in Phoenix at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. The game will be shown on TNT with tip-off at 10 p.m. EST.

All games can also be streamed on fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) with a subscription.

Betting Odds:

Team

Spread

Over/Under

Moneyline

Celtics

+13 (-113)

Over 233 (-112)

+600

Nets

-13 (-108)

Under 233 (-110)

-910

Team

Spread

Over/Under

Moneyline

Nets

+2 (-107)

Over 226.5 (-113)

+107

Celtics

-2 (-114)

Under 226.5 (-108)

-127

Team

Spread

Over/Under

Moneyline

Clippers

+5 (-109)

Over 208 (-110)

+170

Mavericks

-5 (-112)

Under 208 (-110)

-210

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
Public’s Picks:

Team

Spread % Of Bets

Spread % Of Money

O/U % Of Bets

O/U% Of Money

ML % Of Bets

ML % Of Money

Celtics

27%

3%

68%

6%

57%

4%

Nets

73%

97%

32%

94%

43%

96%

Team

Spread % Of Bets

Spread % Of Money

O/U % Of Bets

O/U% Of Money

ML % Of Bets

ML % Of Money

Blazers

28%

21%

74%

14%

37%

17%

Nuggets

72%

79%

26%

86%

63%

83%

Team

Spread % Of Bets

Spread % Of Money

O/U % Of Bets

O/U% Of Money

ML % Of Bets

ML % Of Money

Lakers

46%

45%

59%

60%

71%

12%

Suns

54%

55%

41%

40%

29%

88%

 

Photo by Andre Hunter on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

