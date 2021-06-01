NBA Playoff Games For June 1, 2021: Betting Odds, Public Picks And How To Watch

How To Watch:

Celtics @ Nets: The Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

Trailblazers @ Nuggets: The Portland Trailblazers-Denver Nuggets will be played at The Ball Arena in Denver. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. EST and will be broadcasted on NBATV.

Lakers @ Suns: The Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns will be played in Phoenix at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. The game will be shown on TNT with tip-off at 10 p.m. EST.

All games can also be streamed on fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) with a subscription.

Betting Odds:

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Celtics +13 (-113) Over 233 (-112) +600 Nets -13 (-108) Under 233 (-110) -910

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Nets +2 (-107) Over 226.5 (-113) +107 Celtics -2 (-114) Under 226.5 (-108) -127

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Clippers +5 (-109) Over 208 (-110) +170 Mavericks -5 (-112) Under 208 (-110) -210

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Public’s Picks:

Team Spread % Of Bets Spread % Of Money O/U % Of Bets O/U% Of Money ML % Of Bets ML % Of Money Celtics 27% 3% 68% 6% 57% 4% Nets 73% 97% 32% 94% 43% 96%

Team Spread % Of Bets Spread % Of Money O/U % Of Bets O/U% Of Money ML % Of Bets ML % Of Money Blazers 28% 21% 74% 14% 37% 17% Nuggets 72% 79% 26% 86% 63% 83%

Team Spread % Of Bets Spread % Of Money O/U % Of Bets O/U% Of Money ML % Of Bets ML % Of Money Lakers 46% 45% 59% 60% 71% 12% Suns 54% 55% 41% 40% 29% 88%

