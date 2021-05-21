Dodgers Vs. Giants Odds Preview, How The Public Is Betting On The Game

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the San Francisco Giants. The Giants have the best record in baseball, with one more win than division rival the San Diego Padres.

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer was originally slated to start Thursday’s night Dodgers game against the Diamondbacks, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opted to save Bauer for the Friday night game against division-leader Giants.

Who's The Favorite? DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is listing the Dodgers as a slight favorite, -127 moneyline compared to +105 odds for Giants ML.

While the odds are pretty even, the public bet is not. According to Scoresandodds.com, a site that tracks gambling odds, more than 90% of the public is betting on the Giants. Many gamblers like to "fade the public" or bet against what most of the public is betting on.

Pitcher's Duel? DraftKings has the over/under for the LAD/SFG game listed at seven runs. The odds are pretty even, -115 for the over and -107 for the under. According to Scoresandodds, gamblers are hammering the under, with more than 90% of the public betting there will be less than seven runs.

Bauer, the reigning NL Cy Young, is facing off against Giants’ Alex Wood who is one of this year’s Cy Young candidates, boasting a 5-0 record with a sub-2.00 ERA.