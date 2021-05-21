 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dodgers Vs. Giants Odds Preview, How The Public Is Betting On The Game

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
Dodgers Vs. Giants Odds Preview, How The Public Is Betting On The Game

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the San Francisco Giants. The Giants have the best record in baseball, with one more win than division rival the San Diego Padres.

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer was originally slated to start Thursday’s night Dodgers game against the Diamondbacks, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opted to save Bauer for the Friday night game against division-leader Giants.

Who's The Favorite? DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is listing the Dodgers as a slight favorite, -127 moneyline compared to +105 odds for Giants ML.

While the odds are pretty even, the public bet is not. According to Scoresandodds.com, a site that tracks gambling odds, more than 90% of the public is betting on the Giants. Many gamblers like to "fade the public" or bet against what most of the public is betting on.

See Also: How To Read Spreads In Sports

Pitcher's Duel? DraftKings has the over/under for the LAD/SFG game listed at seven runs. The odds are pretty even, -115 for the over and -107 for the under. According to Scoresandodds, gamblers are hammering the under, with more than 90% of the public betting there will be less than seven runs.

Bauer, the reigning NL Cy Young, is facing off against Giants’ Alex Wood who is one of this year’s Cy Young candidates, boasting a 5-0 record with a sub-2.00 ERA.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKNG)

Sizing Up Barstool, BetMGM And DraftKings After April Sports Betting, iGaming Figures
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
NHL Playoffs: How To Watch, Betting Lines And Predictions For May 20
Washington Wizards Vs. Indiana Pacers Play-In Tournament: How To Watch, Betting Odds And Picks
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
2021 PGA Championship: How To Watch, Betting Odds And Picks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: MLB sports bettingSports General