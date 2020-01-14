Are You Ready For Some Esports? League Of Legends Will Add 'Monday Night League' Games On Website, YouTube, Twitch

The League of Legends Championship Series is hoping to pull new viewers over to esports with a highlighted Monday night competition.

What Is 'Monday Night League?'

The esports series plans to announce this week that it will feature games on its current webcast outlets - its own website, Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube, and Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch. The show will be called "Monday Night League."

The League of Legends Championship Series is the top level of professional play in the United States of the League of Legends video game from Tencent Holding/ADR (OTC: TCEHY)'s Riot Games, which runs the league.

The league's commissioner, Chris Greeley, told the Washington Post, the said the Esports webcasts could fill a void left by the end of the NFL season and "Monday Night Football."

“We can start to create some habits right alongside our fans," Greeley told the Post. "Get home from work, get home from school and have something to tune into on Monday nights instead of the void we have now.”

Each of the league's 10 teams will be featured on a Monday night matchup.

Riot Games announced last year that "League of Legends" has grown to be the third most-watched pro sports league in the United States for 18- to 34-year-olds, and last year, almost 100 million people watched the webcast of the League of Legends world championship, slightly above the viewership number for the 2019 Super Bowl.

