Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) is a staple in the golf industry. The company sponsors many of the tour's most well known players, including Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, and Xander Schauffele.

Although these three won't be at this weekend's Rocket Mortgage Classic in the Detroit, there will be no shortage of Callaway athletes tackling Detroit Golf Club, including Kevin Kisner, Anirban Lahiri, Si Woo Kim and Scott Brown.

Mike Flynn, Callaway's senior manager of PGA Tour operations, is in town for the inaugural event. He spoke with Benzinga about the tour's return to Michigan.

Course Conditions

“The golf course looks fabulous. It’s always great to come back to such a golf-rich city," Flynn said.

The Buick Open tournament was last played in Grand Blanc, Michigan in 2009.

A PGA tournament can have a “tremendous” effect on a host city given the number of visitors who come for the event, the dollars that are spent and the degree to which it shows off a city, he said.

The course conditions at Detroit Golf Club are excellent, Flynn said, adding that Rocket Mortgage has done “a great job” organizing the tournament.

In total, 28 or 29 players who endorse Callaway are present at the the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Flynn said.

What's the role of a golf equipment maker?

"We want to make sure our players, within the best of our ability, are confident and ready to go," Flynn said.

Tiger Pushing Golf Club Sales Higher

The sport draws fans across the age spectrum, and an influx of young talent in the PGA as well as the resurgence of Tiger Woods have both been positive factors for golf, he said.

Flynn's comments echo those of TaylorMade CEO David Abeles, who said in an interview this week that demand for his company's products has surged since Woods' Masters victory.

“As it relates to our business, because he directly represents TaylorMade and plays TaylorMade golf equipment, we do see lift in our business."

The Rocket Mortgage Classic kicks off Thursday and will conclude Sunday, June 30 at the Detroit Golf Club.

Dustin Blitchok contributed to this story.

Related Links:

Bubba Watson Donates $20K To Detroit Youth Program Ahead Of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Dustin Johnson, Kid Rock Hit Links As PGA Comes To Detroit With Rocket Mortgage Classic

Photo courtesy of Callaway.