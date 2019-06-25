Bubba Watson Donates $20K To Detroit Youth Program Ahead Of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson announced an initiative Tuesday to give back to Detroit and as a thank you to Dan Gilbert, the founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, as the Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA tournament kicks off in the city this week.

Gilbert was hospitalized with stroke symptoms over Memorial Day weekend and has since been discharged to an inpatient rehabilitation center.

"With Dan Gilbert, the Rocket Mortgage team, the tournament, I wanted to honor him somehow," Watson said. "And the only way I could think of it, because of golf, is I'm going to donate $20,000 to The First Tee of Greater Detroit."

The nonprofit makes golf accessible to underrepresented youth ages 6-17 in metro Detroit.

Watson won the Masters in 2012 and 2014.

'What An Honor To Be Here'

Watson spoke with the media about how impactful a PGA Tour event is for Detroit.

"It's unbelievable. What the team has done, what they've done to the city and what they've tried to create here," he said. "What an honor to be here and be a part of it."

Watson toured The First Tee of Greater Detroit's clinic Monday.

Gilbert was the driving force behind bringing the PGA tournament to Detroit, Watson said.

"[The donation] is in honor of Dan Gilbert."

The Rocket Mortgage Classic runs from Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30 at Detroit Golf Club.

Related Links:

Callaway Shares Move Lower Despite Q1 Beat; Jack Wolfskin Weakness Comes In Focus

They're In The Hole! Sportsbooks Lose Big On Tiger's Masters Win

Photo by Tour Pro Golf Clubs via Wikimedia.