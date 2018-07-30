In 2015, Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) partnered with the National Football League. This deal facilitated the distribution of videos and photos taken at NFL games to 70 million people around the world, via Snapchat’s Live Stories.

Since then, Snap has further diversified its platform.

What Happened

Snap announced Monday the multiple year extension of its deal with NFL, along with news of adding a Sunday Publisher Story to the repertoire.

The live stories consist of both material captured by fans in attendance, as well as exclusive segments produced by the NFL. Last season, 52 million viewers watched this content.

Meanwhile, Snap has similarly partnered with NBC Sports Group on the production of a new show called "Premier League: Extra Time."

Hosted by former soccer analyst, Francis Maxwell, the weekly show will be available on Snapchat and will focus solely on the English Premier League. Broadcasts will consist of game recaps, league storylines and exclusive fan spotlight videos.

Why It’s Important

“Premier League fans are among the most passionate and digitally sophisticated out there, and we strive to bring the best content on every platform,” said Troy Ewanchyna VP, Digital and NBCSports.com. “We’re thrilled to further our commitment by bringing this fun, energized concept to life with exceptional partners in Snap and the Premier League.”

Snap’s partnership with NBC will likely increase Premier League exposure to the existing fanbase of sports in the U.S, while setting an important precedent within the sports media industry to provide quick, concise and diverse game coverage.

What’s Next

The kick-off preview of "Premier League: Extra Time" will air on Snapchat Tuesday, Aug 9. From then on, the show will air every Monday throughout the season.

Snap's stock traded around $12.28 at time of publication.

