Like just about every other company, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is being drawn into the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) force field.

Developers for the social platform are working on a product scan, search and identification feature that would direct Snapchat users to Amazon’s bank. TechCrunch discovered code for the unreleased feature in the Android app.

Why It’s Important

By integrating itself into the Amazon shopping process and expanding its utility beyond social media, Snap may tap into a sizeable e-commerce community and draw in fresh users.

An influx of eyes could bolster the appeal of advertisers and in turn drive revenue, and the potential for referral deals with Amazon could prove another source of income.

Additionally, the feature could help Snap rise above a faster-growing Instagram.

What’s Next

The terms of the Amazon-Snap arrangement and the potential release date for the feature are yet unknown. TechCrunch said it tipped off to the hidden Snapchat code by app researcher Ishan Agarwal.

At time of publication, Amazon traded up 1.1 percent on the day. Snap was up 1 percent to $13.66 after hitting an intra-day high of $14.

