Super Bowl LVIII Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Betting Trends, Mr. Irrelevant Vs. Relevant Mahomes, Taylor Swift & Fans

Super Bowl LVIII is nearly here, and the Kansas City Chiefs could win back-to-back titles after being the preseason betting favorite.

How to Watch Super Bowl LVIII: Viewers looking to watch Super Bowl LVIII have several options with broadcasts on CBS and Nickelodeon and a stream on Paramount+, which are all units of Paramount Inc PARAPARAA.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Singer Usher will perform the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

Super Bowl, Playoff History: The Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls, winning the championship in the 1969, 2019 and 2022 seasons. The team also appeared in Super Bowl I and Super Bowl LV, giving the team five total appearances in the championship game.

The San Francisco 49ers have won five Super Bowls, which is tied for second-most in NFL history. A sixth win would tie the 49ers with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most in NFL history.

The 49ers also appeared in Super Bowl XLVII and LIV, losing both appearances. The team's last Super Bowl appearance and loss came at the hands of the Chiefs.

The 49ers have made the playoffs in four seasons since 2014.

The Chiefs have been dominant in the playoffs in recent years, making the playoffs every season from 2015 to now.

The game will see a matchup of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who holds a 14-3 playoff record and a 2-1 Super Bowl record, take on 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who is 4-1 in the playoffs. Mahomes was the tenth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and has been the Chiefs starter and star for several years. Purdy only recently took over the starting role last season and was the last overall pick (262nd) in the 2022 NFL draft, a position that often comes with the unfortunate title of "Mr. Irrelevant" as the last overall pick rarely pans out or gets remembered.

Betting Odds: According to sportsbook DraftKings Inc, the 49ers are the favorite in Super Bowl LVIII with odds of -120. The Chiefs moneyline pays out at odds of +100.

The over/under for the game is set at a combined 47.5 points for the two teams.

The Chiefs were the betting favorite at the start of the 2023 NFL season with odds of +600. Heading into the playoffs as the three seed in the AFC, the Chiefs had odds of +1,000 to win Super Bowl LVIII.

The 49ers had odds of +1,000 in the preseason and were the favorites at the start of the playoffs with odds of +220.

Betting Trends: There are hundreds of bets available, including prop bets on items like the coin toss, which musicians are performing and the color of the Gatorade that will most likely be dumped on the winning coach, depending on each sportsbook's rules.

Here's a look at some of the trends ahead of the big game.

One key trend is the 49ers being a big future bet to win the Super Bowl earlier in the season and the public pouring on the Chiefs +2, according to BetMGM's John Ewing. BetMGM is a joint venture of MGM Resorts International MGM and Entain.

One BetMGM trader said that San Francisco winning by one point could be a bad outcome for the sportsbook, Ewing shared.

For the Super Bowl MVP race, BetMGM has the most bets placed on Travis Kelce (+1,300) at 20.5%, followed by Christian McCaffrey (+450) at 15.2%. Mahomes is the third-most bet-on MVP with 14.0% of bets placed on him and with +135 odds of winning.

Kelce is the most bet-on player to score a touchdown at BetMGM with odds of -115. Deebo Samuel is the second-most bet-on with odds of +140. McCaffrey has odds of -225 to score a touchdown and is the third-most bet-on.

The most popular player props at BetMGM are Purdy at over 12.5 rushing yards, Isaiah Pacheco at over 67.5 rushing yards, Kelce at over 70.5 receiving yards, Purdy at over 0.5 interceptions and Mahomes at over 25.5 rushing yards.

Overall, at BetMGM, 30% of the money is on the 49ers -2, with 70% on the Chiefs +2.

At DraftKings, 20% of the bets are on Kelce to score the first touchdown at odds of +700.

The tight end position is also the most bet-on position to win the Super Bowl MVP at DraftKings. The tight end position has never won a Super Bowl MVP. Kelce is listed at +1,200 and George Kittle is listed at +6,000.

DraftKings reports that 63% of the money is on the Chiefs +2 for the Super Bowl with 37% on the 49ers -2.

Taylor Swift Impact: Because of her relationship with Kelce, singer Taylor Swift has emerged as a key figure during Chiefs games and is often seen celebrating during those games. She has attended 12 games this season, including the playoffs. During that time, the Chiefs’ record has been 9-3, with three of those losses all coming during the regular season.

During the regular season, Kelce averaged 76 yards in the games Swift attended, with touchdowns in two of the nine games. Kelce averaged more yards per game on average and had his only two 100-yard games for the season when Swift was in attendance.

Kelce’s stat lines for the playoffs so far are below:

Jan. 13 vs. Miami Dolphins: 7 receptions, 71 yards

Jan. 21 vs. Buffalo Bills: 5 receptions, 75 yards, 2 touchdowns

Jan. 28 vs. Baltimore Ravens: 11 receptions, 118 yards, 1 touchdown

Kelce has a history of success in the playoffs, posting 156 catches for 1,810 yards. The tight end has 19 touchdowns in 21 postseason games and has averaged 86.2 yards per playoff game.

The betting odds at DraftKings for Kelce are 70.5 yards and 6.5 catches. A parlay with more than 6.5 catches, more than 70.5 yards and a touchdown has odds of +238.

Sportsbooks are offering prop bets based on Swift as well. At DraftKings, this includes bets named after the titles of her songs, such as "Blank Space," which sees Kelce getting an octopus with a touchdown and a two-point conversion after the score at +3,000; "Mine" which sees Kelce having over 87 receiving yards at +190; "Anti Hero," which sees Purdy throwing for 200+ yards and having 2+ passing touchdowns at +200; and "Red," which sees the Chiefs scoring 22+ points in the first half at +1,000.

