'Guy' Who Predicted Last 16 Super Bowls Incorrectly Is Picking This Team In Super Bowl LVIII

Loading... Loading...

Predicting the winner of several Super Bowls in a row would likely lead to strong returns in the world of sports betting.

Predicting the winner of 16 straight Super Bowls in a row, but incorrectly, may tell a different story.

What Happened: A Reddit user has become a viral sensation over the years for giving a prediction of each Super Bowl and ending up being wrong.

User im_THIS_guy has been incorrect on Super Bowl picks for 16 straight years and recently shared his pick for Super Bowl LVIII, a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs fans and new Chiefs fans thanks to Taylor Swift may want to look away as the user is riding with the Chiefs for Super Bowl LVIII.

"This is one of the most bizarre Super Bowls that I can remember. Literally everyone is on the underdog," the user writes about the Chiefs.

The Reddit user mentions a 14-3 record in the playoffs for Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The record of Mahomes improves to 14-1 in all playoff games when not facing off against legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

"He simply finds a way to win, every time. Favorite, underdog, doesn't matter. And this time, he has a defense, too."

The user highlights how luck may have played into the 49ers reaching the Super Bowl, with the Detroit Lions blowing a lead against the team in the NFC Conference Championship. The Green Bay Packers also played a close game with the 49ers earlier in the playoffs.

"If you squeak into the big game, something's off. You're not going to magically turn it around."

The Reddit user says sportsbooks want you to be on the Chiefs and want you to win thanks to heavy betting on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl earlier in the season.

"The stars have aligned and Vegas has issued the easiest win you'll ever get. I predict that the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl."

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls over the past two seasons and lost one. This Reddit user picked against the Chiefs for both of their wins.

Loading... Loading...

Last year, the Reddit user said he was betting "a ton of money" on the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

"This is the year I make it all back, though," the user said.

Related Link: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce To Get Engaged At Super Bowl LVIII? Some People Can Bet On NFL ‘Love Story’

What's Next: Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11. The game will air on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ with Paramount Global PARAPARAA having the media rights to the game.

Current odds from sportsbook DraftKings Inc DKNG show the 49ers as two-point favorites. A bet on the Chiefs to win pays out at +102. Mahomes is the favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP at odds of +125, followed by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy at +225.

If the Reddit user is wrong for a 17th straight Super Bowl prediction, it would also make a preseason simulation of the NFL season with the popular Madden 24 video game from Electronic Arts Inc EA wrong. As Benzinga previously shared, a simulation of the season saw the Chiefs beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LVIII with Mahomes winning the Super Bowl MVP.

Read Next: Who Will Win Super Bowl LVIII? Benzinga Readers Chime In On Ravens, Lions, 49ers And Chiefs (And The Betting Payouts)