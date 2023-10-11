Mattress Mack Will Win $43M If Houston Astros Win World Series: Here's How Much You Could Win With $100

One of the most famous sports bettors of all-time hit a massive record-breaking payday in 2022 when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series.

The bettor is back with big bets in 2023, once again backing the Astros.

What Happened: Anyone who follows sports betting likely knows the name Mattress Mack, the nickname for Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale.

Over the years, McIngvale has placed huge bets on college and professional sports teams from the state of Florida and sometimes nearby states like Alabama.

Going into the 2023 MLB Playoffs, McIngvale had placed several wagers on the Astros to win the World Series. In recent weeks, McIngvale has added to his bets, including a new $2 million wager that would win $9 million based on odds of +450 at the time, as shared by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

According to the report, McIngvale now has a total of $6.9 million wagered on the Astros to win the World Series. Should the team clinch the World Series, McIngvale stands to win $43.4 million.

Several of the bets were placed with Caesars Entertainment CZR according to the report, a sportsbook that could see its profits hurt if the Astros win with a potential payout of $31.4 million to the bettor. At least one bet was also placed with DraftKings Inc DKNG with McIngvale wagering $2 million for a potential $12 million payout.

For those unfamiliar with McIngvale or the reason he places the big bets, they are part of a hedging strategy he does against his furniture store. McIngvale holds promotions that give customers their money back if certain teams like the Astros win the World Series.

In 2022, McIngvale won a record $72.6 million when the Astros became World Series champions. Of those winnings, $30 million came from Caesars.

Astros In MLB Playoffs: The Astros turned in the third-best record in Major League Baseball for the 2023 season, with 90 wins and 72 losses. The team secured the number two seed in the American League for the MLB Playoffs.

The Astros are currently battling the Minnesota Twins in a best-of-five series to advance to the American League Championship Series. The Astros currently hold a 2-1 lead over the Twins.

Game 4 and Game 5 (if necessary) will be aired on FS1, a unit of Fox Corporation FOXFOXA, on Wednesday and Friday respectively.

The Astros are listed with odds of -425 to win the series, with the Twins listed at odds of +320 at DraftKings. The Twins find themselves the narrow favorites to win game four at odds of -125 and the Astros at +105.

Entering the 2023 MLB season, the Astros were the betting favorite to repeat on their 2022 championship, with odds of +600 at most sportsbooks.

As of Wednesday, the Astros are listed as the favorite to win the 2023 World Series with odds of +295, tied with the Atlanta Braves and narrowly ahead of the Texas Rangers (+300).

While most bettors can’t bet millions like Mattress Mack, they could get a nice profit if the Astros win the World Series.

A $100 bet on the Astros to win the World Series at odds of +295 would net a profit of $295 if the team successfully defends their 2022 championship.

