Exclusive: DraftKings CEO Says Messi 'A Big Game Changer For MLS,' Women's World Cup Helping Grow Women's Sports Betting

The kickoff of the National Football League's 2023 season could be a big catalyst for sports betting companies like DraftKings Inc DKNG, which just reported second quarter financial results.

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins told Benzinga that bets on soccer and women’s sports are also seeing growth on the company's platform this year.

What Happened: One of the biggest soccer storylines this year is superstar Lionel Messi's arrival on Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami.

The move has brought both excitement to the MLS and has rewarded bettors who have backed Inter Miami and Messi in the current Leagues Cup.

“I think Messi is going to be a big game changer for MLS,” Robins told Benzinga in an exclusive interviwew.

The DraftKings CEO said that Apple Inc AAPL is already seeing subscription increases for its streaming platform and MLS Season Pass package. Robins even said he has friends who have signed up for MLS Season Pass due to Messi. Apple has the exclusive media rights to the MLS in a deal the company had landed prior to Messi's arrival.

DraftKings has since offered some boosted bets on Messi and Inter Miami games, and has seen increased attention to games featuring the team.

While MLS betting could see an increase in 2023 and beyond, Robins acknowledged that soccer betting is “already pretty popular.”

Related Link: Lionel Messi Impact: Inter Miami Dominating Social Media, Jersey Sales, Tickets And More

Women’s Sports Growth: Along with MLS seeing increased attention, Robins was asked about the Women’s World Cup, in which the U.S. advanced out of the group stage.

“Women’s World Cup is a great story,” Robins said. “We are seeing an enormous increase in women’s sports being bet on on DraftKings.”

Robins added that it’s not just women’s soccer seeing a boost in betting activity, as the WNBA is also up year-over-year.

The DraftKings CEO said the growth of women’s sports is a great catalyst to get more women on the platform. Robins also said more men are betting on women’s sports.

More sports available on sports betting platforms gives bettors more options, which is great for the industry, Robins said.

DKNG Price Action: DraftKings shares hit new 52-week highs of $34.49 during the intraday trading session Friday and closed the day up 6% to $31.74.

Read Next: 5 Analysts On DraftKings Q2 Results: 'Operational Excellence, 'Widening Its Competitive Gap,' Momentum To Continue

Photo: Courtesy of DraftKings