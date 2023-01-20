DraftKings, FanDuel And These Streaming Apps Climb Apple's App Store Rankings As NFL Playoffs Kick Off

Sports betting apps saw the biggest boost from the start of the NFL playoffs over the weekend, but one streaming app also had a significant increase in usage.

What To Know: DraftKings Inc DKNG and FanDuel, a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment PLC PDYPF, saw their sportsbook apps soar in the Apple Inc AAPL iOS app store as the 2022-'23 NFL playoffs kicked off over the weekend.

DraftKings's Sportsbook & Casino app made the biggest jump. The sports-betting app was ranked 170th in the "Top Free Apps" section of the iOS store on Friday the 13th before surging all the way up to the 30th position by Sunday, according to data from SimilarWeb.

Although it gained the most spots overall, it didn't climb as high in the rankings as FanDuel's SportsBook & Casino app. The FanDuel app was ranked 111th in the Apple app store last Friday before advancing into the 22nd spot by Sunday.

The pair of sports betting apps have trended higher over the last month leading into the playoffs and their stocks are following suit. DraftKings shares are up nearly 18% over the last month, while Flutter is up more than 10%.

Comcast Corporation CMCSA also saw its Peacock TV streaming app gain some ground in the app store over the weekend. On Friday, it sat just outside the top 50, but by Sunday the streaming app had surged into 20th overall.

All of the NFL games being broadcasted on NBC are also available on the Peacock TV app. Although cable was probably considered the easiest option to watch, it was not the cheapest and it appears price was paramount for consumers.

Speaking of paramount, the games available on cable through CBS were also being streamed via Paramount Global's PARA Paramount+ app. The streaming app saw usage increase over the weekend, but not as much as Peacock, and the trend wasn't as defined. The Paramount app movement appeared more volatile, which was consistent with its movement over the last month.

Shares of Comcast were up approximately 10% since mid-December, while Paramount shares climbed more than 15%.

Photo: Matt McGee from Flickr.