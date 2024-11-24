Robert Kiyosaki: 'Trump Will Make America Richer Again By Being The First Bitcoin President'

Investor and author Robert Kiyosaki has criticized the U.S. Federal Reserve and commended Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy Inc. for his aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy.

What Happened: Kiyosaki, known for his pro-cryptocurrency stance, took to social media X to voice his skepticism about the Fed's policies and inflation management.

He labeled the central bank’s decisions as detrimental to the economy and suggested that Saylor’s Bitcoin strategy offers a viable hedge against these issues.

"Michael Saylor's bold Bitcoin purchasing strategy is not just investment; it's a fight against the Fed's reckless policies," Kiyosaki wrote in the post.

The author has long been an advocate for Bitcoin and other alternative assets, frequently advising followers to invest in assets like gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies to protect themselves from what he sees as the erosion of purchasing power.

Saylor's MicroStrategy is recognized as one of the largest institutional Bitcoin holders, having spent billions acquiring the cryptocurrency. Saylor maintains that Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value in a world grappling with rising inflation and economic uncertainty.

In his post Kiyosaki also praised President-elect Donald Trump and his position on Bitcoin. Kiyosaki highlighted his work with Trump and shared his belief that Trump could become the first "Bitcoin President," a reflection of Trump's supportive attitude toward cryptocurrency.

BIG MOUTH no BALLS: Why dooes a certain loudmouth who sells gold…criticize MICHAEL SAYLOR for using his company MICROSTRATEGY's treasury and credit to buy Billions in BITCOIN….Making himself, his company, and investors like me….RICHER….buying billions in BITCOIN. Would Mr.… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 23, 2024

He wrote, “Let's make America and the world richer again with Bitcoin.”

Kiyosaki continued to criticize fiat currencies, describing them as tools of government control.

Why It Matters: His statements reflect a broader sentiment within the crypto community that views Bitcoin as a decentralized alternative to traditional financial systems.

The debate over Bitcoin as a safeguard against inflation has intensified as governments worldwide grapple with economic challenges. Both Kiyosaki and Saylor remain prominent figures in this discourse, influencing retail and institutional investors alike.

