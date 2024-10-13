Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Stock Market Crash, Says Invest In Gold, Silver, And Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki, renowned investor and author, has expressed concerns over a potential stock market crash and highlighted the importance of investing in gold, silver, and Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: On Saturday, Kiyosaki took to X to share his views on the current state of the market. He noted that the price of gold has reached an all-time high, indicating that investors are becoming more pessimistic and shifting their investments to defensive assets. “So higher gold prices are not necessarily a good sign,” he said in the post.

The price of gold has hit all time highs. Since 2000 the people who invested in gold have done very well.

I am one of those investors. I own physical gold…. No paper gold ETFs.



Unfortunately higher gold prices generally means investors are becoming pessimistic. Many… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 12, 2024

He further warned of a looming stock market crash, stating, “If a major stock market crash occurs… Which I am expecting… Because the stock market has been high for too many years… This is not good news for people who do NOT own gold, silver, and Bitcoin.”

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s comments come at a time when the stock market has been experiencing a prolonged bull run. He emphasized that those who have not invested in the bull market should learn from their inaction.

“When this market crashes…and you have nothing because you did nothing…I would do what smart investors will be doing….Which is to take my time… study…join an investment club….watch for bargains….and start buying assets at low prices…carefully,” he advised.

He concluded his thread by encouraging potential investors to be patient, join investment clubs, avoid greed, identify bargains, and strive to become richer. “The lesson is: ‘smart investors get rich….regardless if markets are going up or down.'”

