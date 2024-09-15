Robert Kiyosaki Rings Alarm Bells Over Soaring US Debt: 'The Dollar Is Trash'

Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned financial educator and the author of the best-selling book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, recently expressed his concerns over the escalating U.S. debt.

What Happened: In a series of posts on X last week, Kiyosaki warned about the growing $35 trillion U.S. debt, calling it “the real problem” that “neither [Donald] Trump nor Kamala [Harris] can solve.”

He further highlighted that the U.S. debt increases by $1 trillion every 100 days and that interest on this debt is America’s biggest expense, costing over $1 trillion a year.

While I want Trump to win… it really makes little difference if Trump or Harris win.



The real problem is the $35 trillion in US debthat is the real problem….neither Trump nor Kamala can solve.



As stated in earlier tweets the US debt goes up by $1 1trillion every 100 days.… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) September 13, 2024

Kiyosaki also attempted to illustrate the enormity of one trillion dollars, stating, “If you spent $1 a minute it would take 31,688 years to spend 1 trillion dollars.” He concluded his thread by writing, “The dollar is trash.”

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s posts on X come amid ongoing debates about the sustainability of U.S. debt. His comments reflect a growing concern among some financial experts about the potential long-term consequences of such high levels of debt.

In his posts, Kiyosaki also advised his followers: “Stop saving dollars, fake money…& start saving gold, silver, & Bitcoin…real money.” This suggests a belief in the potential of these assets as a hedge against the risks associated with the US dollar and the country’s debt situation.

While Kiyosaki’s views are certainly controversial, they highlight important discussions about the future of the US economy and the role of traditional and digital assets within it.

