Trump Gag Order Request Made By DA Ahead Of New York Hush Money Trial

Former President Donald Trump faces a trial March 25 in connection with allegations of hush money being paid to an adult actress, and the prosecutor in the case is requesting a gag order for the onetime White House occupant.

If approved, a gag order could be imposed in the case to prevent Trump from speaking out while the trial is ongoing.

What Happened: The criminal case against Trump alleges hush money was paid to Stormy Daniels as part of a cover-up ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

On Monday, lawyers for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg asked for a gag order to be issued for Trump ahead of the trial.

The gag order would prevent Trump from attacking witnesses in the case or exposing the identities of jurors who will decide the case, as reported by the New York Times.

The request calls into question Trump’s past "history of attacking witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, judges" during court cases of which he has been a part.

If the gag order is approved by Judge Juan M. Merchan, Trump would also be unable to direct others to make statements about witnesses involved in the upcoming case.

Bragg asked the judge to keep the addresses of the jurors in the case to be kept secret from Trump and his team of lawyers out of fear for their safety.

Along with news of the gag order request, it was also announced that Trump's lawyers asked for the president's former lawyer Michael Cohen to be blocked from testifying in the case.

Cohen previously admitted that the paid $130,000 to Daniels in hush money to silence her from going public with news of an affair with Trump.

Why It's Important: Trump’s frequent comments about lawyers and witnesses on social media, and both inside and outside the courtroomhave led to gag orders being imposed on him by other judges.

Trump was previously fined for violating gag orders.

The former president faces 34 felony charges related to the hush money case. The case was the first of four indictments filed against Trump.

