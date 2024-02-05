Donald Trump Won't Like Release Date Of Stormy Daniels Documentary: Where, When To Watch

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has an ongoing court case related to hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The actress is the subject of a new documentary. Here are the details.



What Happened: Trump faces criminal charges related to potential payments made to Daniels, who was born Stephanie Gregory Clifford. Daniels alleged she had a romantic relationship with Trump and was paid to keep quiet about the events.

Emmy-nominated Sarah Gibson is the director and producer of "Stormy," a new documentary that will be available to watch on March 18. "Stormy" will be available on Peacock, the streaming platform owned by Comcast Corporation CMCSA.

Gibson is known for being behind several documentary films and series and was also a producer of "Britney vs. Spears," a documentary about Britney Spears released on Netflix in 2021. Erin Lee Carr, who directed "Britney vs. Spears,” serves as a producer of "Stormy."

Well-known film director Judd Apatow serves as an executive producer of "Stormy" through his Apatow Productions.

"From reporters to lawyers to politicians, many have attempted to define Stormy Daniels," a description for the documentary says, as reported by Variety. "'Stormy' tells the unvarnished truth about an unlikely American icon — this time, in her own words."

The documentary aims to share the story of Daniels "as she shares her story and account of events that have become part of American history."

Why It's Important: Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen previously said he paid $130,000 to Daniels to remain quiet about a reported affair with the former president.

Daniels filed a lawsuit in 2018 against Trump claiming that a non-disclosure agreement she signed was invalid. Trump has denied the allegations made by Daniels. Trump also stated he is innocent related to 34 counts, which include falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

The actress recently confirmed she will testify in the upcoming trial against Trump related to the hush money payment.

"Obviously, things have been next-level crazy since I am set to testify in, at this point in time, March," Daniels said.

The hush money trial against Trump is scheduled to begin on March 25 according to a provisional ruling from Judge Juan Merchan.

Daniels stated several times that she wants Trump to be "held accountable" for his actions.

"The king has been dethroned — he's no longer untouchable," Daniels said of seeing Trump in court.

The documentary to be released on March 18 comes one week before the trial against Trump is set to begin, something he likely won't be a fan of. The movie’s release also comes during the 2024 presidential election campaign, which sees Trump trying to be re-elected as president of the U.S.

For Comcast and Peacock, the timing of the documentary could be good as it squeezes into the first quarter, which includes NFL Playoff games and the premiere of "Oppenheimer" on the streaming platform on Feb. 16.

