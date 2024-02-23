Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden believes that some journalists fear what will happen to them if his Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, wins the November general election.

What Happened: At a recent fundraising event in California, Biden reportedly told journalist Katie Couric, who was in attendance, that a second Trump term would be detrimental to members of the press.

"Two of your former colleagues, not at the same network, personally told me if he wins, they will have to leave the country because he's threatened to put them in jail," Biden said, according to Deadline.

Biden did not name who he spoke to or what networks they were at.

"He embraces political violence,” Biden said of Trump. “No president since the Civil War has done that. Embrace it. Encourage it."

Biden offered a comparison of himself to Trump in his speech: "I'm not the gift of all presidents, but I'm sure as hell better than the last guy."

Why It's Important: Benzinga previously reported on a revenge tour that Trump has promised. The former president promises to take on anyone who has criticized him or stood up to him since he left office, including members of the press, whom he calls “the enemy of the people.”

Several members of Congress, including Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, are among those worried about what a second presidential term could mean for Trump.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is campaigning against Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, recently requested Secret Service protection due to increasing threats from her opponent’s supporters.

Biden’s concern for journalists comes as Trump promises to come down "hard" on MSNBC, a unit of Comcast Corporation CMCSA.

