Adam Kinzinger Warns Of 'Devastating' Consequences If Donald Trump Wins 2024 Election: 'The End Of American Democracy'

Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican congressman, has issued a stark warning about the potential consequences of a second term for former President Donald Trump, saying it could have a catastrophic impact on the global order and American democracy.

What Happened: Kinzinger, a vocal critic of Trump, expressed concerns about the potential ramifications of a second Trump presidency. He warned that such an outcome could lead to the erosion of American democracy and have a profoundly negative impact on the global order, reported The Guardian.

"Is it going to be the end of the United States of America? I don't think so but I'm going to stress: think. But it certainly will set us way back in the progress that we've made," Kinzinger said.

"I'm convinced that there's not a single Trump supporter who in 10 years will ever admit they supported Donald Trump. He's going to be seen eventually as a stain on this country. I don't think there's a single one of their kids that will ever be Trump supporters in 10 years. But that said, it means we have to win because if they win and they write the history books, they write the rules, then my prediction will be wrong," he added.

Kinzinger, who is also an Air Force veteran, was elected to Congress in 2010. He broke ranks with the Republican Party after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Kinzinger was among the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

He has since been an outspoken critic of Trump, forming a political organization called Country First to support candidates who oppose Trump’s views. Kinzinger has also been a part of the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

He expressed concerns about the future of American democracy, stating that Trump has already undermined faith in the system and could potentially cause irreparable damage if he returns to Washington.

Kinzinger stated that Ukraine will keep fighting, and Europe has given a lot more support, but he doesn’t see Ukraine winning, especially not under Donald Trump. He added, “Now, it's possible that if Ukraine is facing a loss under Donald Trump's watch that maybe he turns around; I'm not gonna say that could never happen. But it would be very devastating for the world order as we know it."

Why It Matters: Kinzinger’s warning comes amid a growing concern about the potential impact of a second Trump presidency. His comments echo the sentiments of many who fear the erosion of democratic norms and the global order under Trump’s leadership.

Despite his warnings, Trump remains a popular figure within the Republican Party, with a strong chance of securing the presidential nomination. His radical agenda for a second term, including mass deportations and a purge of the justice department, has raised alarm bells among critics.

These concerns are not limited to the U.S. A recent statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing a preference for President Joe Biden over Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election also underscores the potential global ramifications of a second Trump term.

Meanwhile, Trump’s potential return to the presidency is causing unease among international businesses, with nearly half of Japanese companies perceiving it as a business risk. These concerns further highlight the potential global impact of a second Trump presidency.

