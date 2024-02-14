Trump Vs. Haley: Former President Maintains Substantial Lead In New GOP 2024 Election Poll

Loading... Loading...

For many months, former President Donald Trump has posted large leads over his Republican counterparts in the race to secure the GOP nomination ahead of the 2024 election.

With two candidates left in the race, Trump's lead continues to be sizable.

What Happened: The race for the GOP nomination is down to Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, after several candidates including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race.

Trump has won and dominated the early-voting states of New Hampshire, Iowa and Nevada.

The latest Morning Consult poll of GOP voters shows a commanding lead for Trump.

Here's a look at who Republican voters selected in the latest Morning Consult poll, with the percentage from last week in parentheses.

Donald Trump: 80% (80%)

Nikki Haley: 18% (18%)

Someone Else: 2% (2%)

Why It's Important: For a second straight week, Trump's lead over Haley is 62 points. Trump's lead was 63 points two weeks ago.

Since Vivek Ramaswamy and DeSantis dropped out of the race and the early state results, Trump's lead has stayed fairly consistent in the 62-point range.

Trump previously hit 81% of the vote two weeks ago, which was a new full-week high for Trump since polling began in December 2022.

Before Ramaswamy and DeSantis dropped out, Trump's lead often was 50 points or more.

Along with the sizable deficit, the poll could show bad news for Haley with 36% saying they heard something negative about Haley recently and only 24% saying they hear something positive about the candidate recently, marking the worst buzz for Haley since her campaign began.

Morning Consult also said that Haley's favorability is nearing record lows since her campaign began.

Haley has vowed to stay in the Republican presidential race, despite a struggle in early states. The Republican primary in Haley’s home state of South Carolina on Feb. 24 could mark a key state in her campaign to win the GOP nomination.

A Morning Consult poll shows Trump having a 68% to 31% lead over Haley among Republican voters in South Carolina.

