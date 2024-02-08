Trump Vs. Haley: Former President's Lead Shrinks In 2024 Election Poll

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has posted a big lead in the race to secure the GOP nomination ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Here's a look at the latest.

What Happened: After the race for the GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential election began with more than 10 candidates, the race is down to Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Trump has won the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary, taking an early lead in the head-to-head race against Haley.

Earlier this week, the Nevada primary saw an interesting result with Trump not on the ballot. The majority of voters (63.4%) selected "None of these candidates." Haley was selected by 30.4% of voters with Mike Pence, who previously dropped out of the race, getting 3.9%, according to the New York Times.

Trump opted instead for the Nevada state caucus where the delegates will be awarded.

The result for Haley might be a large setback in the race, as she wasn't able to win a state primary with Trump's name on the ballot.

Republican candidates Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy previously dropped out after poor results in the New Hampshire primary where Trump got 54.4% of the vote.

The latest Morning Consult poll of GOP voters shows small changes for Trump and a commanding lead.

Here's a look at who Republican voters selected in the Morning Consult poll, with the percentage from last week in parentheses.

Donald Trump: 80% (81%)

Nikki Haley: 18% (18%)

Someone Else: 2% (0%)

Why It's Important: Trump's lead over Haley drops to 62 points, down from 63 points in the previous two weeks.

Trump's 80% of the vote continues to show a huge percentage of voters backing him in the 2024 election race. Last week's 81% of the vote was a new full-week high for Trump since polling began in December 2022.

Before multiple candidates dropped out of the race, Trump posted a lead of 50 points or more in multiple consecutive weeks in the national poll of Republican voters.

While Trump has a commanding lead, this marks two weeks of bad news for the former president.

The previous poll saw Trump gain six points after DeSantis dropped out, but also saw Haley gain six points. The shift came after many people backing DeSantis had listed Trump as their next pick implying he could gain more than Haley after DeSantis exited the race.

Haley has vowed to stay in the Republican presidential race, despite a struggle in early states. The Republican primary in Haley's home state of South Carolina on Feb. 24 could mark a key state in her campaign to win the GOP nomination.

A Morning Consult poll shows Trump having a 68% to 31% lead over Haley among Republican voters in South Carolina.

