Trouble For Trump? Nikki Haley Closing The Gap In New Hampshire Polls

For months and months, former President Donald Trump has posted a commanding lead in many national Republican election polls ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

With states set to vote in early primaries, Trump's lead in one state could be slipping away.



What Happened: In recent weeks, Trump has posted a lead of 50 points or more in nationwide Morning Consult polls of registered Republican voters.

A new CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire shows a much closer race in the state of New Hampshire, which is set to hold its Republican primary on Jan. 23, 2024.

Here's a look at how voters in the state of New Hampshire would vote if the Republican primary was today, according to the poll.

Donald Trump: 39%

Nikki Haley: 32%

Chris Christie: 12%

Vivek Ramaswamy: 8%

Ron DeSantis: 5%

Don't Know: 5%

The latest poll shows Trump with only a 7-point lead in the state of New Hampshire. Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, has gained 12 percentage points in the CNN poll since the last poll was conducted in November.

Among Democratic/Independent voters polled, Haley led the way getting 47% of support, compared to 31% for Christie, 10% for Ramaswamy and 5% for Trump.

The poll found that 62% of state voters asked were "definitely decided" on who they would vote for with 28% saying they were leaning towards a candidate and 9% still trying to decide. For Democratic/Independent voters, 55% were definitely decided, with 33% leaning towards a candidate and 12% still trying to decide.

Why It's Important: Haley has been surging up the polls in recent months and could get a further boost with strong showings or wins in early deciding states for the 2024 election.

Haley received an endorsement from New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu that could help boost her showing in the state.

Along with the early states of Iowa and New Hampshire, the state of South Carolina could serve as one of the early keys in the 2024 election race for the Republican candidates. South Carolina, which is the home of Haley, holds its Republican primary on Feb. 24.

A recent Emerson College poll found Trump to have a 29-point lead over Haley with 54% and 25% of the vote respectively. Similar to the New Hampshire poll, Haley had a strong position among Independent voters polled, getting 37% of the vote compared to 33% for Trump.

A recent New Hampshire poll also showed a close vote similar to the new CNN poll with Trump having 37% of the vote and Haley at 33%.

Haley could boost her position in the 2024 race with a strong showing at the fifth Republican debate Wednesday night. Haley has performed well in debates according to most experts.

The fifth Republican primary debate takes place on Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET between Haley and DeSantis, with Trump choosing to skip and Ramaswamy and Christie not qualifying to participate. The debate will air on CNN, which is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.

Photo: Shutterstock