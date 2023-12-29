Nikki Haley Promises To Pardon Trump If She Becomes President 'So That We Can Move On As A Country'

Loading... Loading...

In the upcoming presidential race, Republican candidate Nikki Haley has promised to pardon former President Trump, reasoning that it would be beneficial for the nation.

What Happened: On Thursday, The Hill reported that Haley cited national welfare as the primary reason for pardoning Trump if she wins the presidential race,

At a campaign event, Haley expressed, “What's in the best interest of the country is not to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail, that continues to divide our country.”

She added, “What's in the best interest of the country would be to pardon him, so that we can move on as a country and no longer talk about him"

Haley has previously hinted at her inclination to pardon Trump if he were convicted of a crime, and she ascended to the presidency. Despite facing four criminal cases with 91 criminal counts, Trump is currently the frontrunner amongst GOP candidates, leading by over 50 points.

Why It Matters: Haley’s pledge to pardon Trump aligns with her past interactions, as she has consistently balanced her stance between distancing herself from Trump and engaging his loyal base. Despite criticisms, Haley has faced challenges in labeling Trump as a “grave danger” to the country.

Furthermore, a recent poll from the American Research Group Inc. indicates a tightening race between Haley and Trump for the Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire. Haley’s growing support base, reflected in the poll results, is perceived as a threat by Trump, who dismissed Haley’s 29% as a result of a fraudulent poll.

