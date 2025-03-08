RFK Jr. Takes On Food Giants: Calls Meeting With PepsiCo And General Mills

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the new Secretary of Health and Human Services, is reportedly set to meet with top executives from several major food brands on Monday.

This gathering marks the first direct encounter between Kennedy and the companies he’s publicly accused of contributing to Americans’ health issues, reports POLITICO, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

Among the expected attendees are senior leaders from General Mills, Inc GIS and PepsiCo, Inc. PEP.

The discussion comes at the request of the White House, which has encouraged Cabinet officials to engage with industries they oversee. Kennedy, a vocal critic of the food industry, has long blamed major food conglomerates for fueling the rise of chronic illnesses in children, the report adds.

His “Make America Healthy Again” movement advocates for significant changes to food practices, such as reducing food dyes and banning certain chemicals.

The meeting, which could be a pivotal moment for both the industry and Kennedy’s agenda, will address concerns such as eliminating seed oils, banning additives, and the FDA’s new plans for nutrition labels, POLITICO further notes.

Food companies have expressed alarm over Kennedy’s proposals, particularly his stance on ultra-processed foods and his push for stricter regulations on additives.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture are expected to finalize the next Dietary Guidelines for Americans, providing another opportunity for the food industry to sway key decisions on nutrition and public health.

The meeting’s agenda remains uncertain, with some industry players expressing concerns about potential conflicts over the direction of the discussions.

