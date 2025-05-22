Advance Auto Parts Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Thursday, May 22.

Analysts expect the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company to report a quarterly loss at 69 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 67 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Advance Auto Parts projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.51 billion, compared to $3.41 billion a year earlier.

On March 26, Advance Auto Parts disclosed that it completed the store closure phase of its transformation plan and is now shifting focus to its returning to growth.

Advance Auto Parts shares fell 8.3% to close at $31.31 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $40 to $35 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and slashed the price target from $37 to $35 on March 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $55 on March 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $47 to $40 on Feb. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained a Sector Perform rating and slashed the price target from $50 to $44 on Feb. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

Considering buying AAP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock