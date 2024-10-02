Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak Sparks Fan Frenzy On X, But Elon Musk Won't Be Joining The Hype

As Rockstar Games‘ next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series gets closer to its anticipated release window, excitement around the title is as high as it’s ever been — for most.

What To Know: Fans of the series appear to have gotten another sneak peek at what’s coming in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).

According to a GamingBible report, X account “GTA 6 Countdown” recently shared a series of leaks, including an AI-generated image that sent fans into a frenzy.

Rockstar Games has a long history of leaks, so the latest reveal shouldn’t come as a surprise. But this particular leak is getting a lot of attention: Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO sent a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice to the X creator on Tuesday, forcing the user to take down the image.

Several GTA 6 fans speculated that the image might have been an actual screenshot of the gameplay given Take-Two’s response to the post before one X user noticed it was an enhanced version of an earlier gameplay screenshot released in 2022.

Another fan suggested that the image was a concept created with AI and that Take-Two’s system likely mistook the image for a leaked screenshot.

This leak has been pretty much confirmed, as we just received a DMCA takedown from Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two. https://t.co/sxrlKzPT0w — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 1, 2024

All of the excitement surrounding potential leaks comes as Rockstar Games gears up to release the second trailer for GTA 6 on Oct. 4.

The game itself is expected to be released in the fall of 2025, as announced in the first trailer for the highly-anticipated game.

The original trailer set a 24-hour viewership record for YouTube video game reveals and had more than 100 million views within 48 hours. Interestingly enough, the first trailer leaked a day ahead of its planned release.

See Also: Final Fantasy 16 On Xbox? Square Enix Hints At A Possible Release

GTA 6 may very well be the most anticipated video game release of all time, but not for X owner Elon Musk.

In an X post from late 2023 shortly after the first GTA 6 trailer was released, Musk noted that he once tried to play the game, but “didn’t like doing crime.”

“GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn't do it,” Musk said in the post.

Tried, but didn't like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn't do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2023

The Grand Theft Auto series is known for violence and plot lines focused on organized crime. Rockstar Games has sold more than 200 million copies of Grand Theft Auto V since it was released in 2013.

Although Musk isn’t a fan of the game, he’s no stranger to gaming. The eccentric billionaire made several posts in 2022 on X, then-Twitter, about popular game Elden Ring. He also praised the creators of Diablo IV last year, calling it a “great” game.

Musk has made a push to get more gamers to livestream on X over the past year and recently began sponsoring gamers on the X platform through X Gaming.

X Gaming made a post last month highlighting a new deal with some of the world’s top streamers.

“Whatever feedback they have, we will build it,” X Gaming said. “More coming soon!”

Read Next:

Image: courtesy of Take-Two Interactive Software.