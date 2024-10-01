Final Fantasy 16 On Xbox? Square Enix Hints At A Possible Release

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd SQNXF has confirmed its intention to release Final Fantasy 16 on Xbox.

Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida, the producer behind both Final Fantasy 14 and Final Fantasy 16, addressed the situation during an interview with Video Games.

"Of course we did announce the PC version of the game, so looking towards the Xbox version, we do want to release it on Xbox," Yoshida stated.

"But when it comes to the specifics such as when the game would be available and such, we are not in a position to be able to share anything. But of course, I want to say that it's not as if there's zero hope, and we very much do want to achieve that. So players should not give up in terms of their hopes," he added.

From Exclusive To Multi-Platform

Launched in June 2023 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, Final Fantasy 16 has since expanded its availability, with a PC version released last month.

The game’s transition to multi-platform is part of Square Enix's broader strategy to adapt to a shifting gaming landscape. Yoshida’s comments highlight a growing acknowledgment within the company of the importance of accessibility across various platforms to meet the diverse preferences of players.

Despite the excitement surrounding Final Fantasy 16, Square Enix has expressed concern over its commercial performance.

In a financial briefing held in May but disclosed in September, Takashi Kiryu, the company's president and representative director, revealed: “In the HD Games sub-segment, we released multiple new titles, including major titles such as Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but profits unfortunately did not meet our expectations.”

Adapting To Market Dynamics

In light of these financial challenges, Square Enix is restructuring its business model to enhance profitability. This includes a new multi-platform strategy that not only encompasses PC and Xbox but also aims for future compatibility with the next Nintendo ADR NTDOY console.

However, as part of this reworking, the company has canceled several games, signaling a more selective approach to its development pipeline.

Last month, Yoshida suggested it might be time for fresh leadership to guide the franchise into the future, hinting at the potential for a younger generation to take the reins for Final Fantasy 17.

