Margot Robbie Smashed The Box Office With 'Barbie,' Now She's Set To Bring Bestselling Video Game To The Big Screen

Loading... Loading...

In 2023, the "Barbie" movie broke records at the box office and was the highest-grossing movie for the year domestically and worldwide.

The star and producer of the movie is now setting sights on a video game adaptation for the big screen.

What Happened: The success of "Barbie" at the box office and strong reviews led to the movie being a staple on the awards circuit.

Video game fans might be excited to hear that Margot Robbie and her LuckyChap production company are working on a movie based on the hit game, "The Sims."

"Loki" director Kate Herron is currently attached to direct and co-write the screenplay for the movie based on the video game.

Along with LuckyChap, the movie will be produced by Vertigo Entertainment. Video game company Electronic Arts Inc EA, which is behind the popular computer game, is involved as a producer and in the creative process according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The adaptation does not currently have a distribution partner attached but was said to be a "hot package" according to the report.

Related Link: Barbie Movie Magic: Here’s How Much Margot Robbie Made For Her Starring Role And Producing Hit Film

Why It's Important: Since its release in 2000, "The Sims" is one of the most popular and most well-known computer games of all-time.

Sequels and spinoffs of the game expanded the popularity of "The Sims."

The Hollywood Reporter pointed to similarities of the game and "Barbie."

"The game has no real narrative and features characters going about their lives, albeit controlled by gameplayers. Barbie, as a toy, has no narrative, being a doll with an endless array of careers, controlled by players," an article reads.

Loading... Loading...

Video game adaptations have become popular for movie companies and streaming platforms. With the success of the "Barbie" movie, this adaptation could become a potential big win for whoever grabs the rights.

The movie could also bring new and returning fans to "The Sims" games, benefitting Electronic Arts in the future.

Read Next: ‘Barbie’ Star Margot Robbie Says She Used Her Movie Earnings To Pay Off Her Mother’s Mortgage: ‘Don’t Even Worry About That Mortgage’

Photo: Shutterstock