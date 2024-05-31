Paving The Way For Microtransactions? The Sims 4 Introduces Controversial Battle Pass-Style Events

Loading... Loading...

Since its release nearly a decade ago, The Sims 4 has largely avoided timed content, with expansion packs and free additions available indefinitely.

However, a new update introduces a battle pass-style feature to the game’s main menu, which has displeased fans.

Electronic Arts Inc EA detailed its new “Events” feature in a blog post, describing each event as a “limited time experience, centered around a fun theme, with free rewards or gameplay that adds new opportunities to your game.”

Each Event is free and spans four weeks, offering eight rewards, with new rewards unlocking weekly. Players must log in on at least eight different days to claim all rewards.

The first event, “The Sims 4 Happy at Home Login Event,” starts on June 13. It includes furniture items, new Sim accessories, a vending machine, and a new trait called Practice Makes Perfect.

There will be an extra week at the end of each event for players to claim missed rewards, but fans are still upset about the required commitment.

The Sims 4 Update: Fan Reactions and Criticism

Many have expressed their disappointment on Twitter/X, with some criticizing the game’s persistent bugs being overlooked in favor of these Events. Others speculate that EA might be setting up microtransactions for Project Rene.

According to IGN, one Reddit user commented: “It’s clear that this is the way EA are wanting to take the franchise. It’s a shame that EA, a multi-billion dollar company, feels the need to create multiple broken DLC for a high price then think ‘nah, we can still make more money.'”

The user continued: “We deserve better than re-colored items from other packs just so the data shows that player numbers are going up. I wish we were given genuine, original free content or better yet, focus on fixing the damn game instead of modders doing it. Things aren’t looking good for the future of the Sims franchise.”

EA has confirmed that Project Rene, widely regarded as The Sims 5, will be free-to-play upon release.

