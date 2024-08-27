July's Top Revenue Game Was A Comeback For The Ages — Think College Football

Electronic Arts Inc’s EA EA Sports College Football 25 made a striking debut in July, clinching the No. 1 spot on Newzoo’s overall revenue charts across key markets including the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

This latest installment not only emerged as the best-selling sports game of the month but also secured the top position on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms, GamesIndustry.biz reported.

The success of EA Sports College Football 25 is noteworthy given its long-awaited return. Its strong performance in revenue is complemented by its solid showing in player engagement, ranking No. 17 for monthly active users.

New Releases And Rankings

July also saw notable new entries. Nexon Co Ltd‘s NEXOF The First Descendant made a significant impact by debuting at No. 5 on the revenue charts. The game attracted 10 million players within a week of its July 2 release, and it ranked No. 13 in terms of monthly active users.

Additionally, Nintendo ADR‘s NTDOY World Champions: NES Edition appeared at No. 17 in revenue, while it topped the charts on the Switch. Luigi's Mansion 3 also experienced a boost, climbing 29 spots on the Switch revenue charts following a price reduction.

Top Performers Remain Strong

Established titles continued to perform well. Fortnite, while dropping to No. 2 in revenue, remained the top game by active users. EA Sports FC 24, Microsoft Corp.’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc‘s TTWO Grand Theft Auto 5 also maintained strong positions, reflecting their ongoing popularity.

Top 20 Games by Revenue (July 2024):

EA Sports College Football 25 Fortnite EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0 The First Descendant Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto 5 Valorant NBA 2K24 Roblox The Sims 4 Minecraft League of Legends World of Warcraft Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Destiny 2 Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Overwatch 1 and 2 Apex Legends Dead by Daylight

Top 20 Games by Monthly Active Users (July 2024):

Fortnite Minecraft Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0 Roblox Grand Theft Auto 5 EA Sports FC 24 Rocket League Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Valorant Elden Ring Overwatch 1 and 2 The Sims 4 The First Descendant Apex Legends Destiny 2 NBA 2K24 EA Sports College Football 25 League of Legends XDefiant Madden NFL 24

